The Trump-stumping Strib coverboy balances many roles: fatalist self-help author, Minneapolis 911 podcaster, civically minded rock 'n' roller, and even political savior ("People all came to me and said, 'You gotta run [for mayor]. You have to. You're the only choice left.")

Now you can add nightclub impresario to the list.

Nik's World Famous SuperStar Bar opened last week atop the revitalized Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis, and it's screamingly on-brand -- flame decal bar, neon everything, throwback pop-culture decor. Here's a video tour of 220-capacity bar/music venue:

We contacted Nik for details, but he only offered us one tidbit the Mpls-St. Paul Biz Journal "didn't get" for its profile of World Famous SuperStar Bar: The place sells five flavors of Pop-Tarts. For additional info, Nik directed us to Ken Sherman, co-owner of Seven and World Famous SuperStar Bar.

"We didn’t know what to do with [extra space in the building], so we decided to work out something with Nik," Sherman says. "It’s his bar -- he’s the promoter and creative guy behind it."

What about Nik's pitch sold Sherman and fellow co-owner Ro Shirole? Sherman says the Minneapolis nightlife scene is loaded with EDM and rap options, but retro rock 'n' roll is underserved. Enter World Famous SuperStar Bar.

"The concept is sort of a balance of pop culture from the '70s, '80s, and '90s," he explains, adding that the sound is "terrific" in the intimate live music space. "[Nik] has a whole creative concept that I’ve never seen anywhere, and I’ve traveled quite a bit."

Nik seems to agree.

"I guarantee you there’s nowhere that looks like this in the state of Minnesota," he tells the Biz Journal.

He's not wrong!

World Famous SuperStar Bar is open Thursdays through Sundays, from 9 p.m. to bar close. "L.A. Nik's Crazy Christmas & Hanukkah Party" goes down Friday; a weekly variety show runs Sundays from 7-11 p.m.