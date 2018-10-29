KISS' upcoming End of the Road farewell tour will hit Minneapolis' Target Center on March 4. Tickets -- $32.50-$1,003 (!) -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the venue box office and AXS; Kiss Army and Kiss Cruise pre-sale options abound.

KISS' seemingly insane $1,003 ticket ceiling isn't all that surprising. The group have always ranked among rock's most relentless capitalists, with their portfolio of merch spanning from waffle irons to coffins.

Farewell tour ticket buyers won't be purchasing the classic KISS experience, as heyday members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss dropped outta the band more than a decade ago. Gene Simmons -- the Trump-backing, Prince-bashing, and allegedly abusive frontman -- will be rockin' the facepaint, as will original member Paul Stanley.

"When we introduce ourselves for 45 years with you, [you] wanted the best, you got the best, the hottest band in the world," the famously modest Simmons, 69, tells Billboard. "The bar is very high, maybe the highest. We’re in competition only with ourselves. We don’t wish any ill will to anybody else, but we’re too busy being the most fabulous band on planet earth. Look at us. Just one look and you go 'Wow.'"

KISS staged their first farewell tour in 2000. The current one will extend into 2020.

