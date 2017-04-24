Kings of Leon, Dawes to reign over Xcel in October

The Tennessee rockers skipped us on the first leg of their tour in support of their latest album, WALLS. Then they again passed over Minnesota on their second leg, prompting some people to ask, "Who died and made you Kings of Leon anyway?"

But as part of the tour's third leg (stop snickering), they've belatedly announced an October 18 show at the Xcel Energy Center on October 18.

Tickets go on sale through Verified Fan for only the band's most loyal subjects on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Those of you who have not sufficiently sworn fealty to Leon's only true monarchs will have to wait till Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $35-$85 and are available at the Xcel box office or online at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.

Apparently these tickets will be going fast, so you won't want to “Waste a Moment” once they go on sale.

Opening for Kings of Leon are local favorites Dawes. Perhaps no non-Minnesotan act has captured the love of the Twin Cities in the way Dawes has since the glory days of Soul Coughing. I don't get you people sometimes.

The music of Dawes, you may recall, nearly killed poor City Pages writer Jerard Fagerberg. And the (latter-day) music of Kings of Leon, you may also recall, was totally killed by City Pages writer Erik Thompson.