KFAI taps Barb Abney, Miss Brit to host new morning show

KFAI-FM community radio has been teasing about big changes in its program schedule for the past few weeks, but the ripples become a wave with Monday's announcement of the station’s first -- and second -- five-day-a-week morning co-hosts in three decades: local commercial FM veteran Barb Abney (89.3 the Current, Go 96.3) and upstart Brittany Lynch a.k.a. Miss Brit, local artist and activist.

Lynch can already be heard Saturdays at 9 p.m. on KFAI's Soul Tools Radio, a music and culture show with co-hosts Toki Wright and Reggie Henderson. The St. Paul native has held numerous positions with area social change movements, and developed a vast personal network through her job in live event marketing and public relations at Soul Tools Entertainment.

The two were frontrunners for the morning host spot, but KFAI brain wizards eventually chose to pair them both instead of picking one. Both are popular and energetic scenesters of their respective spheres who -- having just met -- will be forming a cultural bridge and personal partnership in real time.

"I think it will be fun to listen to as we learn each other’s quirks," says Abney, eager to return to FM after a year away. "And two women on a music-focused morning show is just not happening anywhere else right now.’"

Abney and Lynch were also selected for their interview skills, but having fun and blending their own music tastes with the station’s multicultural music possibilities will be their priority as they adjust and grow the show. The choice of two consistent hosts is just part of vast KFAI repositioning aimed at strengthening music presentation, and re-establishing KFAI in the community after years of gradual decline amid rapidly changing times.

Abney and Lynch's still-unamed show will debut July 31 at 6 a.m. Tune in at 90.3 in Minneapolis or 106.7 in St. Paul.