Kesha’s coming (without Macklemore) to Mystic Lake on June 30

The singer’s joint tour with the First Ave-besotted rapper will pass us by this year, just as her Rainbow Tour gave us the slip on its first leg in 2017. But she’s squeezed in a solo date at the Mystic Amphitheater at the end of June.

Tickets go on sale at the Mystic Lake box office Friday, Feb. 23, at noon and cost $39.

Kesha’s set was predictably a high point of last year’s Jingle Ball. As I said at the time, “Kesha is still trashy on her own terms, shedding a jacket and unbuttoning her golden satin blouse to flaunt her cleavage for her riff on the old snake charmer song, ‘Take It Off, and the kids in the Xcel went bananas for ‘Tik Tok,’ an oldie about getting wasted a lot of them probably first heard as small children.”

And then, just last month, she performed an all-star rendition of “Praying” that was far more poignant than the Grammys deserved.