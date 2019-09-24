Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification 2020 tour (yeah, I know) hits U.S. Bank Stadium next May

Next year, the footloose country star will roll into U.S. Bank Stadium on May 2 with a tour he’s dubbed Chillaxification 2020. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m..

Chesney doesn’t need much help to fill even the cavernous confines of our football mausoleum, but this year he’s got some heavy hitters with him: Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion.

The third opener is a bit of a curveball: Michael Franti and Spearhead. Who’d have guessed back in 1992, when Franti was rapping with the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy and releasing songs like “Television, the Drug of a Nation,” that someday he’d be hitting the road in support of the 21st century’s answer to Jimmy Buffett. But things have changed some since the ’90s, and Franti’s biggest hit, “Say Hey (I Love You),” fits Chesney’s beachy mood just fine.

It’s a shame there are no women who sing country music, because if there were, then a superstar like Chesney could bring one along on a high-profile tour like this.

If you want to learn more about Chesney’s role in 21st century country music, I recommend this essay, “Kenny Chesney hasn’t forgotten: Nashville’s nostalgia for a ‘pre-9/11 mentality.’” If you want to know what a Chesney concert is like, here’s a review of his 2013 Target Field show. Did I write both of these stories? Why yes. Maybe I’ll start introducing myself as “something of an armchair Kenny Chesney scholar” and never make another friend again in my life.

Here’s the full list of tour dates:

April 18 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

April 25 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 2 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

May 9 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May16 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 22 Minute Maid Park Houston, Texas

May 23 The Alamodome San Antonio, Texas

May 30 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 6 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.

June 13 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.

June 20 Ohio Stadium Columbus, Ohio

June 27 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

July 11 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.

July 18 CenturyLink Field Seattle, Wash.

July 25 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.

August 1 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Calif.

August 8 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.

August 15 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.

August 22 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

August 28 Gillette Stadium Foxboro, Mass.