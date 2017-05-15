Kendrick Lamar, current title holder of the semi-objective Best Rapper Alive crown, announced Monday that his DAMN. Tour will visit St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on August 19. Tickets -- $39.50-$99.50 -- go on sale 10 a.m. May 20 via the venue box office and Ticketmaster. YG and D.R.A.M. are set to open.

Lamar, 29, is touring in support of DAMN., his critically acclaimed fourth album that dropped back in April. The Compton-born MC's previously released batch of tour dates did not include a Minnesota stop.

The last major Kendrick sightings 'round these parts occurred way back in 2012. He played the now-shuttered Minneapolis club Epic and the tornado-afflicted Soundset festival in Shakopee that year. He's since racked up seven Grammy Awards.

Read about how Prince, noted guy who is from here, almost made the cut on Lamar's 2015 masterpiece, To Pimp a Butterfly.