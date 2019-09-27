KDWB reveals very familiar lineup for Jingle Ball 2019

Headliner Katy Perry, whose tour in support of 2017's achingly bad Witness visited Xcel that same year, is a novel booking. Ditto for bottom-billed electropop singer-songwriter Lauv. From there, a bunch of Jingle Ball rehashes. We saw pop-punk aware boy band 5 Seconds of Summer and K-Pop boy band Monsta X last year, plus ex-Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello and locally connected boy band Why Don't We (featuring Stillwater's Jonah Marais!) in the dude-heavy '17 installment.

I'm old enough to remember when Jingle Balls highlighted on-the-come-up future stars supporting the hitmakers of the moment. We questioned whether last year's lineup was the worst ever, and this year's total lack of surprises doesn't bode well for the overall health of the Jingle Ball enterprise.

Anyway!

Tickets to Jingle Ball 2019 go on sale Oct. 11 at noon via Ticketmaster. What's that, you say? You're a Capital One cardholder? Well sir, you're entitled to various presale opportunities. Prices were not made immediately available.

In the meantime, enjoy Perry's latest single: