It better be, because recently woke pop megastar Katy Perry is bringing her woke-ass Witness Tour to Xcel Energy Center on December 1. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22 via the venue box office and Ticketmaster. There are multiple pre-sale opportunities on May 18; prices were not made immediately available.

"Chained to the Rhythm," the Skip Marley-featuring lead single off Perry's forthcoming Witness album, signaled a tonal shift for the 32-year-old singer, whose previous work supplied the pop world some of its catchiest party tracks of the past decade. Now we're getting socio-political messaging like "So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble / So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble." How powerfully imprecise! Single No. 2, Migos collab "Bon Appétit," empowers cunnilingus with metaphors like "I'm a five-star Michelin / A Kobe flown in / You want what I'm cooking, boy."

But who knows? Maybe Perry's enlightened fifth LP, due out June 9, will be more effective than her stumping efforts on behalf of Hillary Clinton last fall. We'll get a live preview on May 20. That's when Perry is set to join host Dwayne Johnson for the season finale of Saturday Night Live. As far as speaking truth to power is concerned, we can at least be certain an enraged Trump will be tuned in.

Perry last visited the Twin Cities when she headlined the Starkey Hearing Foundation rager in 2015. She played Minneapolis' Target Center in 2014.