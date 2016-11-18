Kanye West would have voted for 'absolutely genius' Donald Trump

His candidate? In theory, Donald J. Trump ... but in practice, West just didn't vote.

“I told y’all I didn’t vote, right?” the rap mega-star told fans at San Jose's SAP Center. "But if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted on Trump."

His 15-minute rant continued:

"There’s nonpolitical methods to speaking that I like, that I feel were very futuristic. And that style, and that method of communication, has proven that it can beat a politically correct way of communication. And I fuck with that. I actually think that his approach was absolutely genius -- because it fucking worked!”

Then, while still addressing Trump, Ye offered a bit of a twist:

"Sometimes things that you might think are bad need to happen, in order for change to fucking happen. Sometimes you might have to not get your way to really understand what to do in the future, to be able to get your way."

West also addressed race ("Specifically to black people, stop focusing on racism; this world is racist, OK?") and reiterated his own plans to run for president in 2020.

This pro-Trump bit might be Kanye's most contentious endorsement since he defended serial rapist/noted comedian Bill Cosby back in February.

For Trump, however, it's a boon to his list of musician supporters. Up until this point, the president-elect was backed by names like Ted Nugent, Pat Boone, and Tila Tequila. Scoring a 21-time Grammy winner adds some cachet, though it's unclear how favorably Trump's base views Kanye.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, was "on the fence" regarding the 2016 election, but eventually sided with Hillary Clinton. Complicating today's news is the fact Kanye donated thousands to Clinton's campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission (see screen-grab below).

It's almost as if we shouldn't look to Yeezy for cogent political insight. We should keep seeing him live, though, as West's current Saint Pablo Tour mesmerized attendees at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center last month.