Kanye West mentioned Minnesota to Donald Trump! [VIDEO]

Friday, October 12, 2018 by Mike Mullen in Music
Kanye West and Donald Trump: a meeting of the unwell, with no one making sense and everyone watching.

The artist is unwell.

His patron is unwell.

The country needs neither, and has too much of both.

He meant Wisconsin, by the way, not Minnesota. It was a mistake. All of this is.

