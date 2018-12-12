Kanye summons Dylan via Twitter: Collab in 2019?
Blowing triumphantly/fruitlessly into the conch shell known as Twitter, music genius Kanye West attempted to summon music genius Bob Dylan -- who is most certainly from here -- on Wednesday afternoon.
Take a look:
Calling out to Bob Dylan Let’s get together— ye (@kanyewest) December 12, 2018
Goddamn... wouldn't that be one helluva thing?
Will Dylan heed the call of West?
It's possible. We know they're both world-class weirdos, so that means (almost) anything is possible, plus Ye collab'ed with another '60s rock diety, Paul McCartney, for 2016's Rihanna-featuring "FourFiveSeconds."
But does Dylan have any idea what Twitter is?
Conventional wisdom suggests no, but he is friends with a supercomputer, so I guess even that's within the realm of possibility.
Is this blog post running outta steam?
You better believe it. Dylan, 77, is currently marketing his new hooch, Heaven's Door, and just dropped his (allegedly unnecessary!) bootleg treasure chest, More Blood, More Tracks. Kanye, 41, is apparently recovering from his MAGA phase.
Now here's "Subterranean Homesick Blues," which is ostensibly a proto-rap song: