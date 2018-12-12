Take a look:

Calling out to Bob Dylan Let’s get together — ye (@kanyewest) December 12, 2018

Goddamn... wouldn't that be one helluva thing?

Will Dylan heed the call of West?

It's possible. We know they're both world-class weirdos, so that means (almost) anything is possible, plus Ye collab'ed with another '60s rock diety, Paul McCartney, for 2016's Rihanna-featuring "FourFiveSeconds."

But does Dylan have any idea what Twitter is?

Conventional wisdom suggests no, but he is friends with a supercomputer, so I guess even that's within the realm of possibility.

Is this blog post running outta steam?

You better believe it. Dylan, 77, is currently marketing his new hooch, Heaven's Door, and just dropped his (allegedly unnecessary!) bootleg treasure chest, More Blood, More Tracks. Kanye, 41, is apparently recovering from his MAGA phase.

Now here's "Subterranean Homesick Blues," which is ostensibly a proto-rap song: