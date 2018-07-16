Kacey Musgraves coming to the Palace in 2019

The trend-bucking country singer-songwriter has opened for two very different acts in 2018. She came to Target Center with the Nashville quartet Little Big Town in April, and visited the Xcel with Harry Styles in July. Both performances gave a taste of her live show, but not enough for fans of the lush production and stylistic cross-pollination of her newest album, Golden Hour (which we examined here ).

But finally, Musgraves’ own tour, dubbed “Oh, What a World,” is coming to the Cities. She’ll be at the Palace Theatre on February 2, 2019. VIP packages are already available, and the rest of the tickets will go on sale Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m., via etix.com and all the usual First Avenue outlets .

This will be Musgraves’ first headlining performance in Minnesota since 2015, when she played both the State Theatre and the Minnesota Zoo.

Musgraves also demonstrates an impressive lasso technique in the new video for her dreamily dismissive country-disco track, “High Horse,” released last week.