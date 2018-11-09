K-pop! Art-guitar wank! Classic emo! It's the weekend's 6 best concerts.

Friday 11.9

Thurston Moore: Moore at 60 @ Walker Art Center

Rock ’n’ roll alchemist Thurston Moore turned 60 in July, prompting this unique marking of his waning youth. Sonic Youth, the experimental art-punk band the guitarist/singer co-founded in 1981, itself waned after 30 years, along with Moore’s marriage to bandmate Kim Gordon. Moore’s subsequent eclectic projects include a quartet (SY drummer Steve Shelley, James Sedwards, Deb Googe) that will be among myriad New York and Twin Cities avant-garde/rock/jazz musicians/poets who will collaborate here. Distinct nightly sets promise to explore Moore’s vast influences, elevating rock’n’roll consciousness. Also Saturday. 8 p.m. $24—$30. 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

The Get Up Kids @ Turf Club

All the predictable ingredients of Midwestern emo are included at just the right temperature in the Get Up Kids’ attack: choogling guitar drone, celebratory confessions, harmony choruses, and taut riffs to build the tension. All the elements were in place on Woodson back in 1997 and were still there on Kicker this past June as the band turned 21. In-between is a catalog of many would-be, perhaps interchangeable, favorites. 8 p.m. $25. 21+. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 11.10

Wavves @ Fine Line

The sixth album from San Diego band Wavves, You're Welcome, arrived last year with some refreshing surprises. Bursts of pop-punk hooks remain Nathan Williams and co.'s bread and butter, but the album (which, following the band's split with Warner Bros., became the first Wavves album released via Williams' Ghost Ramp label) was embellished with wonky samples and genre exercises like the doo wop of "I Love You," adding another layer of playfulness to an already fun band's sound. With Shy Boys.18+. 9 p.m. $20-$35. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Sunday 11.11

Day6 @ State Theater

The South Korean rock band, Day6, debuted in 2015 under one of Korea’s “Big 3” entertainment companies, JYP Entertainment, and in just three years, members Jae, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon have released three studio albums, three EPs, and over a dozen singles. The band’s North American tour, Youth, references their latest mini album, Shoot Me: Youth Part 1, released earlier this year and featuring the lead single “Shoot Me,” a high energy punk rock jam. All ages. 7:30 p.m. $65-$205. 805 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. More info here.—Debbie Aderinkomi

Connie Evingson @ The Dunsmore Room in Crooners

On the 10th anniversary of her album of Dave Frishberg covers, Little Did I Dream, Connie Evingson re-tackles its wry insights and clever wordplay with an ensemble that includes saxophonist Dave Karr and bassist Gordy Johnson from that date, along with the versatile Jon Weber in Frishberg’s piano chair. At first blush, the suave and willowy vocalist seems an odd match for the often-arch material, but on numerous past performances Evingson has shown she can stretch without compromise. 7:30 p.m. $25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Liz Callaway and Anne Hampton Callaway @ The Dakota

Sibling Revelry is a mixture of cabaret, jazz, and Broadway stylings from sisters who have each carved out a notable solo career. First recorded in 1996 and recently updated for this tour, Liz and Anne enliven old tropes like faux-rivalry repartee and thematic medleys (“Get Happy” with “Happy Days Are Here Again”) with deft timing and an enjoyable élan and poignancy that can exceed mere professionalism. 6 p.m. for $35-$45 and 8 p.m. at $30-$40. Also 7 p.m. Mon. at $35-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

