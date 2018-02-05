Now, as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport clogs with visitors fleeing our beloved hunk of frozen tundra, thoughts turn to non-price-gouging touring entertainment. Specifically, just-announced concerts from Justin Timberlake -- ya know, the halftime show guy -- and Paul Simon -- ya know, the American music treasure.

JT will bring his Man of the Woods Tour to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on September 28. Tickets ($49.50-$225) go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 12 via Ticketmaster and the venue box office. Man of the Woods, Timberlake's first album in five years, dropped last Friday; to paraphrase Pitchfork's review, the Bon Iver-evoking LP is basically Mumford & Sons with 808 drums. Click here to read our rundown of Timberlake's halftime show, which featured a cameo from non-hologram Prince.

Paul Simon's Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour will visit the X on June 8. Tickets ($46.50-$532) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday via Ticketmaster and the venue box office. Simon, an innovative pop culture constant since the '60s, says in a statement that his voice and love of music both remain strong. But, after 50-plus years of touring and the recent death of guitarist Vincent Nguini, he'd prefer to spend more time with family.

"I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end," he says. "Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief."

Click here to read our review of Simon at Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires festival last summer.