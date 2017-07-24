Justin Bieber cancels Purpose World Tour, including U.S. Bank Stadium stop in Minneapolis

Here's Monday's official statement from Bieber handlers:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Citing his "bad behavior," China banned Bieber earlier this month. Last year, video emerged of the Canadian superstar punching a fan in the face. Hunkier news emerged over the weekend when the 23-year-old singer was discovered hiking shirtless in L.A. with a model.

If we're to believe City Pages -- and we always should -- Bieber lifelessly sleep-walked through his 2016 Target Center show. So maybe today's announcement is a blessing in disguise for Twin Cities concertgoers who paid between $47 and $528 for tickets.

Guns N' Roses are slated to play U.S. Bank Stadium on July 30; Coldplay are coming on August 12.