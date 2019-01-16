Just like the ocean under the moon, Santana’s coming to the Xcel this summer

And it probably will be! Temperatures are historically high in August, though like most modern sports arenas, the Xcel has air conditioning. And the onstage action will likely also be “hot,” as that common adjective is traditionally if hyperbolically applied to musical performances, especially those featuring virtuosic instrumental passages.

Santana’s tour is kind of a cross-generational double-anniversary celebration. It’s the 20th anniversary of Supernatural, the hit album that paired him up with young stars to juice up his commercial relevance at the end of last century. Carlos is also commemorating the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance. He will not, apparently, be celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1979 album Marathon.

Are you a Millennial who knows Santana as the old guy in the hat in that Rob Thomas video? A Boomer who fondly recalls the stoned epiphanies sparked by the Abraxas gatefold cover? An irrelevant Gen Xer who likes classic rock? Some idiot who thinks I'm talking about a baseball player? All are welcome!

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 25 at 10 a.m. at the Xcel box office or at Ticketmaster. As has become customary, prices are shrouded in mystery. Which of these faces will you make when you find out how much tickets cost?

The Doobie Brothers will open, which makes sense.