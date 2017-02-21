Just announced for Xcel: Noted monster Chris Brown; nice rap guy J. Cole

Click here to see a timeline of the 27-year-old R&B star's violence against women, most notably his vicious 2009 beating of then-girlfriend Rihanna. He's been denied entry into the U.K., Australia, and Japan because of his history of violence. He angrily referred to comedian Aziz Ansari as "Aladdin." He made headlines for this shit today. He has a song called "Fuck You Back to Sleep."

Still want tickets to his April 9 concert at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center?

They'll be available for $29.95-$199.95 beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday (pre-sale) and 10 a.m. Saturday (general public) via Live Nation and the venue box office. 50 Cent (last seen selling vodka at Chicago-Lake Liquors!), Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G will come along for the 33-date The Party Tour, described as a "historical movement" by the press release.

Also announced Tuesday: A July 21 visit from superstar rapper J. Cole, who seems like a great guy.

Tickets to see Cole -- $29.50-$109.50 -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via Ticket Master and the venue box office; early pre-sales are available to Amex and fan club members.

Cole's upcoming 57-city For Your Eyez Only Tour is named after his mega-selling 2016 album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts last December. The 32-year-old MC was discovered by Jay Z, and has gone on to kick it with the likes of President Barack Obama.