That's right: John Mayer will lead his The Search For Everything world tour to Xcel Energy Center on April 15. Fans can expect three distinct sets from the seven-time Grammy winner -- solo acoustic, full band, and bluesified with the John Mayer Trio.

Tickets -- $45.75-$99.75 -- go on sale 11 a.m. Friday via the venue box office and Live Nation.

We last saw Mayer 'round these parts in 2015 during his shred-fest with Dead & Co. at Target Center; he played solo at Xcel in '13. We were supposed to see him at last fall's all-star Prince tribute at the X, but he dropped out of that messily mismanaged gig. Way back in middle school, you saw his lyrics to "Your Body is a Wonderland" scribbled on various notebook covers.

Mayer, 39, released his sixth and latest album, the rootsy Paradise Valley, in 2013. The former tabloid fixture now leads an outdoorsy life in rural Montana, where he may or may not have access to sexual napalm.