We can confirm this tale about Mike Brown-Stephens, the latest Minnesota Golden Gophers football recruit: The dude snapped a Grammy statuette in half. That legend was confirmed by... superstar musician John Legend! The 10-time Grammy winner is proud uncle to Brown-Stephens, and he eagerly re-tweeted news of his wide-receiver nephew committing to P.J. Fleck's program on Wednesday.

So proud of my nephew @MikeBStephens7! This will present a dilemma for me during Ohio St - Minnesota games, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there https://t.co/zxDtlLLo6y — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 20, 2018

Legend also took the opportunity to reveal that, in 2010, it was Brown-Stephens who accidentally destroyed his 2005 Best R&B Album Grammy.

Fun fact: same nephew that broke my Grammy haha @MikeBStephens7 https://t.co/AL5qLTOyaH — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 20, 2018

Brown-Stephens has since grown into a three-star football recruit from Springfield, Ohio -- the same hometown as his Buckeye-loving uncle. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound wideout drew interest from Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, and other schools, according to recruiting website Rivals. Brown-Stephens joins a Gopher recruiting class that currently ranks 33rd-best in the nation, per ESPN.

Does assembling that crop of talent look like success? We'll have to consult the charts drawn by Fleck, who just inked a contract extension to keep coaching in Dinkytown through 2023.

The Gophers (6-6) will play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-5) in the Quick Lane Bowl on December 26 at Detroit's Ford Field.

Let's watch Legend's nephew ball out: