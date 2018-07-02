Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles at Target Field: A timeline

9:06 — The Eagles energize the crowd with mega-hit “Take It Easy.”



9:08 — Revelation: “Take It Easy” is like Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” but if Dylan had been hooked on whippits.



9:15 — I have to admit, the Eagles have some great harmonies. Like a subdued Bee Gees, maybe. Having a moment here with “One of These Nights.”



9:18 — That moment is neutered from my memory by a guitar solo with all the excitement of a pair of pleated khaki pants.



9:20 — Don Henley has just informed the audience he’s planning on playing for “about two and half hours tonight” because “we can.” Fuck.



9:29 — Huge cheer from the crowd for Don Henley during “Witchy Woman.” The crowd here has apparently forgiven Henley for “All She Wants to do is Dance,” one of rock and roll’s great atrocities. But I cannot.



9:48 — I assume this song is called “Bread Sandwich.”



10:12 — The official attendance tonight is 42,185. The city’s crime rate has surely plummetted with all these ne’re-do-wells off the street.



10:15 — It’s amazing how many of these songs have achieved ubiquity. When TKTITLE started, my reaction was, “Oh right, that’s an Eagles song too.” This has happened at least three other times tonight. Try as I might to suppress it, these ‘gulls have embedded themselves deep in the fabric of my mind.



10:34 — Man, these songs are long and tedious. This is like reading a footnote-heavy guide to Microsoft Excel, but with guitars.

10:42 — Joe Walsh takes center stage for “Life’s Been Good.” He does his signature guitar doodling. Sometimes he swings his hips.



10:43 — Joe Walsh makes Jimmy Buffett look like GG Allin.

10:55 — This song sounds kind of like “Bread Sandwich” but with more twang. The bass line’s a little saucier. The set ends with its conclusion.



11:03 — Encore! Hotel Californiaaaaa!



11:05 — If I never hear this song again it’ll be too soon. I hate it and I know every word. Every second of the guitar solo. The drum fills. All of it. I know every particle of this song and I hate myself.



11:13 — I have m ade peace with the fact that this concert is never going to end.



11:18 — The lighters come out for “Desperado.” As far as I can see, no one is crowd-surfing in an attempt to set themselves on fire.

11:23 — And with that it’s over. The Eagles have left the building.