His second looks downright dangerous.

Back in mid-June, Feucht and his band played, inexplicably, at the corner of 38th and Chicago, the still-raw site of George Floyd's death and the nexus of a series of protests that followed. At the time, it wasn't clear who this long-haired Bible bro was, or why he'd come here.

So ...Bethel Music is at the scene of George Floyds murder. They are about 50 from his memorial playing music over all the local DJs doing alter calls. GTFO pic.twitter.com/G3wfX9RuoL — Em �� (@emmalouiseri) June 14, 2020

On his website, Feucht calls himself "a missionary, artist, speaker, author, activist, and the founder of multiple worldwide movements."

Wow, big life there, Sean. Even Jesus only had that one worldwide movement.

Earlier this year, Feucht was also a candidate for Congress, running as a Republican in a reliably Democratic California district, where he came in a distant third (13.5 percent) in a March 3 primary.The loss freed Sean up to find a new hobby.

Like warbling caucasianly at a captive audience mourning a Black family's tragedy.

Or gathering crowds in a pandemic. In July, Feucht started staging "Let Us Worship" events on California beaches. As he told (sometimes local, always moronic) Pete Hegseth, Feucht called the fact churches were closed or regulated while Black Lives Matter protests continued "a double standard," "hypocrisy," and "bigotry."

Now Feucht's taking his act on the road. Last week, he played outdoor shows in Colorado on Friday and Saturday -- Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, respectively -- leaving public health officials worried about how few people wore masks, and what that kind of gathering will leave in its wake.

Sunday night, Feucht brought that same act to Minneapolis, to the parking lot of that most infamous Kmart -- "an area of the city that's been destroyed," he told followers. "Tonight, we're releasing a sound of hope, of unity, and revival."

MADE IT MINNEAPOLIS!!!!!!



About to kick off the #LetUsWorship tour across the GREAT LAKES!!



Join us, pray, donate, believe with us for a GREAT REVIVAL across these cities! pic.twitter.com/njlXDtiK8t — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) September 13, 2020

Here's what that looked like.



A few thoughts:

Seriously? Did this really happen?

This sure looks like it exceeds the guidance for even outdoor gatherings, which cap attendance at 250 people... even when they're not all singing and screaming.

And yet: face after face after face, with hardly a single mask in sight.

Of course they're waving American flags.

Are these people from that neighborhood? From Minneapolis, even? Or did Sean Feucht just bring in a whole bunch of people to a neighborhood that really, really does not need even the slightest setback right now?

What better place to bring a bunch of germs than... an emergency post office.

The dramatic shot of a Black man walking with his arms out while some (white) guy bellows, "I'm no longer a slave to fear/I am a child of God" -- what, uh, what's the message there?

Seriously?

Keep Kevin Garnett's name off your back, you punk.

We did not expect this level of competition for Most Cringey Artistic Expression at the Lake Street Kmart, 2020.

Sweet drone shot, and thanks for slapping "MINNEAPOLIS" over it, because when people picture the city, we want them thinking of a closed Kmart, 35W under construction, and some of the worst music imaginable.

Can they -- can they even do this?

On that last point, we've asked the City of Minneapolis if concert organizers needed and got approval for this event, which looks like it should've required a noise permit... and, in that parking lot, happened to take place on city-owned land. We'll update this story when we get a response.

As for Sean Feucht, his concert tour continues, with appearances scheduled across the Midwest -- including in Kenosha, Wisconsin, site of the Jacob Blake shooting -- before heading south.

If you were wondering, despite its spelling, Feucht's name is apparently pronounced like "foyt." It's not obvious, but if you're looking for a trick, just remember: He's the one that's "foyt," and we're the ones that are fucked.