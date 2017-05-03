Jesse Larson, Minnesota singer, rises into the top 10 on 'The Voice'

A strong Season 12 contestant on The Voice, Larson, as we will tirelessly continue to tell you, is a local musician once hired by Prince to back singer (and former Voice contestant) Judith Hill.

Last night he skated easily into the top 10, based on his Tuesday night performance of Rag'n'Bone Man's "Human."

Note the lack of guitar. Though Larson's axmanship helped him stand out early on, now he's got to rely solely on his pipes. This is his second guitar-less performance -- here he is singing "Make You Feel My Love" a week ago.