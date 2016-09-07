Jenny Lewis gorgeously revives 'Rabbit Fur Coat' with surprise opener Conor Oberst

On Tuesday, the much larger crowd at much posher State Theatre was ready for her.

Lewis’s friend, Conor Oberst, served as the surprise opener; the audience approved. Following a brief hospitalization for exhaustion and anxiety late last year, the frequent Lewis collaborator sounded strong as he made the big stage an intimate space, confessing tales of bad news, chemicals, and spiritual disillusionment.

Oberst and his band rarely moved past three or four on the “rock spectrum” (a scale of one to 11, natch), but that's never their intention. The Omaha folkie was spinning yarns, telling tales. Introducing the song "Milk Thistle," he took a mild jab at Donald Trump, and he told the universal story of hero worship with "You All Loved Him Once." It was a fitting act one -- Rabbit Fur Coat was released on Oberst's boutique label, Team Love, after all.

Next up? Lewis, her RFC collaborators the Watson Twins, and the beloved record in its entirety.

Lewis’s band took their places in front of a giant backdrop of the album cover (minus the three featured ladies), as Jenny and the Watson Twins walked out, carrying candles while beautifully harmonizing the a capella album opener, “Run Devil Run”.

From there, the band charged into a propulsive version of "The Big Guns," filling the theater with a swell of sound that still maintained the intimacy of the album. Lewis barely said a word in between tracks, and remained faithful to the recorded version of the songs. When she sang "I’d rather be lonely," on the song "Happy," you believed it. The stark vocals bounced around the State as the band filled in the blanks, sounding like the soundtrack to an autumn prairie.

The band played a snappy instrumental jam to cover time for a costume change. Lewis returned looking like a Flying Burrito Sister. During "Melt Your Heart," it was clear there couldn’t be a soul in the house with a frozen heart.

The Watson Twins, in addition to providing backing vocals, also offered touches of synchronized percussion and subtle dance moves to the whole affair. Even more voices were added for the cover of the Traveling Wilburys’ "Handle with Care" -- Oberst, Jack and Page of local country bros the Cactus Blossoms, and other assorted guest vocalists made a party of it. One of the Watson Twins even added a mean harmonica solo.

Here's a clip courtesy of local music mega-fan Kyle Matteson (aka @solace):

Closing off Rabbit Fur Coat were the plaintive “Born Secular,” during which Lewis played organ largely to a drum machine, a breathy "It Wasn’t Me," and a reprise of "Happy."

With RFC complete, Lewis turned the affair into a rock show (critic’s bias: I was most looking forward to this part). The rainbow props from her third and latest solo album, last year's The Voyager, came out, and the band opened with a driving version of that album’s opener, “Head Underwater”.

“The walls came down, and the shit got real…”

Real for the audience, too. Subdued for the first part of the show, they/we got to our feet. Finally, some conversation from Jenny!

“Hello, Minneapolis. Nice to see you.”

During "One of the Guys," Lewis flubbed the lyrics, and begged the audience, “Help me out!” They obliged. The Watson Twins got more animated during this rocking set, too. Shimmering in their silver lamé, they injected personality into their vocals rather than simply harmonizing.

Ms. Lewis spoke of how Oberst helped make Rabbit Fur Coat happen, and how, “When [she] started singing with the Twins, it just clicked.”

"It feels good to play that album from start to finish," she said. "It feels right."

There was a new song, "Red Bull and Hennessy" ("So nasty," Lewis said), but it was Acid Tongue’s “See Fernando” that got the crowd jumping the most. It was slinky, sexy, and revival-tent hot. Adding to the fun, Lewis and the Twins did a pitch-perfect, a cappella version of the Shirelle’s “I Met Him on a Sunday” -- complete with a complex hand-clap, finger-snap rhythm.

Rilo Kiley’s “I Never” was dedicated to Oberst, and then Jenny introduced "Door," from her latest band, the new-wavey supergroup Nice as Fuck with Au Revoir Simone’s Erika Forster and the Like’s Tennessee Thomas.

"So I started a new band, as I do. NAF, which stands for ..."

The crowd enthusiastically replied, "NICE AS FUCK!" To which Lewis responded, "Or Nice and Friendly, for the kids."

“Door” was rocked-up, and our own Har Mar Superstar made an appearance for a 20-second, more spastic version of the same song. Oberst, now back on stage, wouldn’t let Har Mar leave without a rather lengthy kiss. Buzzy U.K. folk-rock sisters the Staves made a cameo during The Voyager's title track.

Sadly, the show had to come to an end. Happily, it came to an end with The Voyager’s "She’s Not Me," during which the Twins made cheeky references toward each other as they sang the chorus.

Jenny Lewis has always been on her game, and she shows no signs whatsoever of slowing down. What happened last night was special. It was a culmination and a celebration of not only the 10th anniversary of Rabbit Fur Coat, but everything she has done since the early '00s.

The crowd: Lots of couples, and perhaps oddly a good number of solo men all about my age -- which I will thank you for not asking!

Overheard in the crowd: [Angrily] “What the hell is NAF?!”

Random notebook dump: It’s been awhile since I’ve been in a fancy theater (pronounced “thee-AY tor”).