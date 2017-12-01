Jam & Lewis’ ‘Super Bowl Live’ shows to offer the Revolution, Bob Mould, gobs more free music

The Minnesota-bred super-producers had originally planned to arrive in October to announce the lineup they selcected for Super Bowl Live, the 10-day free music extravaganza the Super Bowl Host Committee is presenting in downtown Minneapolis early next year as we await/dread/resign ourselves to/flee Super Bowl LII.

Jam and Lewis finally made it out here today and held a press conference revealing the slate of (mostly) Minnesota-connected music acts who’ll perform on the mall from January 26 through February 4.

As you might expect, the lineup is heavy on Prince associates, including Morris Day & the Time, Sheila E., the Revolution, New Power Generation, and New Power Soul. But Jam and Lewis will showcase a wider range of African-American talent as well, including Mint Condition, the Steeles, Stokely Williams, and Sounds of Blackness.

Our local indie rock heritage is also well-represented, with Bob Mould, Soul Asylum, the Jayhawks, and the Suburbs all performing. Dessa is holding it down for Minnesota hip-hop, Esera Tuaolo represents our contestants on The Voice, and even ‘80s chart toppers the Jets are back for this one.

Also performing is Idina Menzel, who has no apparent local ties but did sing that song from Frozen, a movie about turning the world into a hellish icescape, much like the one that will greet visitors to Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Here’s the full lineup:

Bob Mould

Cobi

Dessa

Esera Tuaolo

Idina Menzel

The Jayhawks

The Jets

Morris Day & the Time

Mint Condition

New Power Generation

New Power Soul

The Revolution

Sheila E.

Soul Asylum

Sounds of Blackness

The Steeles

Stokley Williams

The Suburbs

VocalEssence