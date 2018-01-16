(Stop wincing. You wish you’d thought of that. Jealousy is ugly.)

The former White Stripe, Raconteur, and Dead Weather-er will come stomping into town on August 6 at the newly reopened Armory. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. for $69.50 via Ticketmaster and the Armory Box Office, but there are presale options for fans available.

White, who was last in these parts for the first show of Chris Thile's revamped Prairie Home Companion in 2016, will be touring behind a new album with the very on-brand title Boarding House Reach, which he’ll release on March 23. For a taste of what to expect, here’s the first single, “Connected by Love.”

In addition to three big Super Bowl week shows—Mura Masa and Machine Gun Kelly, Jennifer Lopez, and P. Diddy and DJ Khaled’s “Player’s Ball”—the Armory is hosting Tech9ine, Steve Aoki and Desiigner, and Judas Priest so far in 2018. We had the scoop on what the venue has to offer last August.



Jack White 2018 tour dates

April 19: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

April 20: Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

April 21: 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI

April 23: Baxter Arena, Omaha, NE

April 24: Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS

April 25: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

April 27: Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

April 29: Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

April 30: Revention Music Center, Houston, TX

May 1: Revention Music Center, Houston, TX

May 2: 360 Amphitheater, Austin, TX

May 4-6: Shaky Knees Music Festival, Atlanta, GA

May 25-27: Boston Calling Music Festival, Boston, MA

May 27: Brewery Ommegang, Cooperstown, NY

May 29: The Anthem, Washington, DC

June 1-3: Governors Ball Music Festival, New York, NY

June 4: Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater, Columbus, OH

June 6: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland, OH

June 7: Dome Arena, Rochester, NY

June 8: Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY

June 9: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

June 27: London, UK, Hammersmith Apollo

June 28: London, UK, Hammersmith Apollo

July 2: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

July 3 & 4: L'Olympia, Paris. FR

August 6: The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

August 8: 1st Bank Center, Broomfield, CO

August 9: SaltAir, Salt Lake City, UT

August 11: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

August 12: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

August 13: WAMU Theatre, Seattle, WA

August 15: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

August 19: Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

August 21: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

August 22: Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

August 23: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV