It's your life: Pay up to $500 to see Bon Jovi, if that's your thing

Wanna pay $542.50 to see 'em? That's an option.

Tickets -- $19.75-$542.50 -- go on sale 10 a.m. December 10 via Live Nation and the Xcel box office. Got an American Express card? Then your rock 'n' roll wallet entitles you to a special pre-sale from December 6-9.

The "Wanted Dead or Alive" hitmakers won't have the services of original guitarist Richie Sambora on their current This House Is Not for Sale Tour, as he ditched the band in 2013. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 54, might have to pick up the slack with some bonus hair flips. Bon Jovi's almost threatening-sounding Because We Can World Tour hit the X back in '13.

The titular inspiration for the '17 tour, BJ's 13th album This House Is Not for Sale, debuted at No. 1 last month. Here's the title track: