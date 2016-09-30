It's time to stream Bon Iver's hotly anticipated new album '22, A Million'

Similar to Yeezy season, late summer/early fall has been Bonny season. The band premiered their first album in five years live at August's Eaux Claires Festival; mastermind Justin Vernon dished about it at September's exclusive press junket in his hometown of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; hipstery pop-up listening parties went down last night in Uptown and all over the world.

Now, it's finally time for 22, A Million to meet your headphones. The LP officially dropped Friday, and it's full stream ahead over at Spotify and Apple Music (see below). Tactile options are also available.

The early critical reactions? Um, let's just say Best New Music, baby. Other outlets agree.