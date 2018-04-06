It's spring somewhere, and this Prince bush is part of it
Prince is in bloom in California.
When Prince died, California artist Christine Stein wanted to pay tribute to him. She painted his image on a piece of plywood, and her husband, David, set the work against a bush in her front yard. Two years later, Prince's afro is now blooming with lots of gorgeous flowers.
“On Easter it bloomed with all these flowers I had never seen before,” she told KCRA, a local news station in Sacramento. “I was like, ‘This is beautiful.’ My husband pointed out to me, ‘There’s flowers on your tree.’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t know it flowered!’”
4.1.18 - Our #Prince bush started flowering all of a sudden! Now there are hundreds bees buzzing and a few birds living in the bush! Happy #Easter Everyone! pic.twitter.com/preotBVKNY— Christine Stein (@ChristinesAArt) April 1, 2018
Now if only Prince could send some sun and flowers our way.
A time-lapse of its creation, set to “When Doves Cry,” can be found online.
OMG! I didn't think my Prince tree would go viral again after 2 years. Check out my YouTube https://t.co/H2iGuAmLHK , Facebook https://t.co/K1fgseeO4w , and Etsy https://t.co/mO9DsodaId . Thanks for all the support!— Christine Stein (@ChristinesAArt) April 3, 2018
While the plant has never flowered before, Stein has previously used it as part of her art. In a previous creation the bush acted as the afro in a piece celebrating gentle hippie painter Bob Ross.
