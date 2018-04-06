When Prince died, California artist Christine Stein wanted to pay tribute to him. She painted his image on a piece of plywood, and her husband, David, set the work against a bush in her front yard. Two years later, Prince's afro is now blooming with lots of gorgeous flowers.

“On Easter it bloomed with all these flowers I had never seen before,” she told KCRA, a local news station in Sacramento. “I was like, ‘This is beautiful.’ My husband pointed out to me, ‘There’s flowers on your tree.’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t know it flowered!’”

4.1.18 - Our #Prince bush started flowering all of a sudden! Now there are hundreds bees buzzing and a few birds living in the bush! Happy #Easter Everyone! pic.twitter.com/preotBVKNY — Christine Stein (@ChristinesAArt) April 1, 2018

Now if only Prince could send some sun and flowers our way.

A time-lapse of its creation, set to “When Doves Cry,” can be found online.

OMG! I didn't think my Prince tree would go viral again after 2 years. Check out my YouTube https://t.co/H2iGuAmLHK , Facebook https://t.co/K1fgseeO4w , and Etsy https://t.co/mO9DsodaId . Thanks for all the support! — Christine Stein (@ChristinesAArt) April 3, 2018

While the plant has never flowered before, Stein has previously used it as part of her art. In a previous creation the bush acted as the afro in a piece celebrating gentle hippie painter Bob Ross.