It’s official: Rammstein will go boom at U.S. Bank Stadium this summer
The theatrical, bombastic German metal veterans Rammstein are playing only 10 shows this summer on their first ever North American stadium tour, and one of them’s right here in Minneapolis.
The band will detonate at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 30. This is their first Twin Cities show since 2012, when they played Target Center.
The news will hardly surprise fans, because Rammstein’s been teasing this info for a week. Last Tuesday, this heat map revealed their 2020 North American tour sites.
Then they released a series of photos showing the Rammstein blimp hovering above their target cities.
And yesterday they posted a gif that quickly flashed each of the stadiums they’d be playing.
Can't say they didn't warn us!
Tickets will be go sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday, January 24. You can find more info here.
This will rule and so much shit is gonna blow up.
Rammstein 2020 North American Tour Dates
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - Washington, DC - FedExField
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
Thursday, September 3, 2020 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sunday, September 6, 2020 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Thursday, September 10, 2020 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
Saturday, September 19, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Sunday, September 27, 2020 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol