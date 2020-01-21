The band will detonate at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 30. This is their first Twin Cities show since 2012, when they played Target Center.

The news will hardly surprise fans, because Rammstein’s been teasing this info for a week. Last Tuesday, this heat map revealed their 2020 North American tour sites.

Then they released a series of photos showing the Rammstein blimp hovering above their target cities.

And yesterday they posted a gif that quickly flashed each of the stadiums they’d be playing.

Can't say they didn't warn us!

Tickets will be go sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday, January 24. You can find more info here.

This will rule and so much shit is gonna blow up.

Rammstein 2020 North American Tour Dates

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sunday, August 23, 2020 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Thursday, August 27, 2020 - Washington, DC - FedExField

Sunday, August 30, 2020 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday, September 3, 2020 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sunday, September 6, 2020 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol