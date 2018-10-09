“The Chainsmokers?” “I thought you loved that song about stealing a bed.” “Da-a-a-ad, it was a mattress and it was TWO YEARS AGO.”

The annual iHeartRadio/KDWB showcase of pop up-and-comers returns to the Xcel Energy Center on Monday, Dec. 3. Last year, Kesha, Halsey, Camila Cabello, and Fall Out Boy all jostled for the spotlight. Previous installments have featured Miley Cyrus and Fifth Harmony.

This year we’re supposed to get excited about Bebe Rexha, who once stood in front of an ad for her album on a bus shelter and claimed it was a billboard.

Instagram

At least Rexha does have a monster hit—the Florida Georgia Line collab “Meant to Be.” In addition to Rexha and the hitless-in-'18 (hey, I'm not complaining) Chainsmokers, this year's lineup features boy band 5 Seconds of Summer, Disney alumna Sabrina Carpenter, and Bazzi, the young romantic responsible for this knee-to-nads-inviting couplet: “You so fuckin' precious when you smile/ Hit it from the back and drive you wild.”

Presale for Capital One cardholders will begin Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and run through Saturday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The general public can buy any remaining tickets (there might be a few this year) the following Monday, Oct. 15, at noon.

I hate to say it, but this lineup is almost weak enough to make me pay attention to today's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee announcement instead.