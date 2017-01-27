Iron Maiden tickets go on sale today, plus other concert news

That June 16 show at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center was announced last week, and tickets -- $37-$97 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the venue box office and Ticketmaster. The beloved hellraisers are touring in support of their 16th album, last year's The Book of Souls.

In other high-profile concert news:

-- Dreamboaty English pop-rockers the 1975 will return to Minnesota on May 17. They're set to play St. Paul’s Roy Wilkins Auditorium, and tickets -- $22.50-$42.50 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Read our 1975 review from last year here; apparently frontman Matthew Healy and the boys wooed tweens with 'tude, lights.

-- Queen, as fronted by American Idol alum Adam Lambert, will rock Xcel on July 14; tickets -- $29.50-$149.50 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 3.

-- St. Paul's freshly renovated Palace Theatre added two more shows: reunited English shoegaze favorites Slowdive (May 2; $25-$30, on sale 11 a.m. Friday) and Greensky Bluegrass (March 18; $20-$25, on sale 11 a.m. Friday), who sound exactly like you'd expect.

-- Over in Minneapolis, we've got indie-rock heavyweights the New Pornographers with Waxahatchee at First Avenue (April 18; $33, on sale now); aspiring pop star/noted peanut butter cup lover Bebe Rexha will hit Fine Line (March 19, $17-$30, on sale 10 a.m. Friday).