In response to Trump, local punks Kitten Forever will donate music sales, play benefit gig

The Minneapolis feminist punk-rockers announced a battle plan Monday to combat what they feel the president elect represents -- "sexism, racism, homophobia, Islamophobia, transphobia, ableism, nationalism, and greed."

In a Facebook post, the group explained that they're trying to "find ways to take direct action and think about our role -- as artists, feminists, and humans -- in resisting the hate and fear that has taken over so many of our lives."

So far, the've arrived at two.

First, Kitten Forever announced they'll be offering all of their music via a pay-what-you-want model beginning Friday and running through Inauguration Day (January 20). Those funds will be gifted to Reclaim!, a St. Paul nonprofit that provides mental health services to queer and trans youth.

Second, the band will play a benefit show with Mannequin Pussy on Saturday at the Minneapolis Eagles Club. Proceeds from that concert will benefit Dakota Access Pipeline protesters at North Dakota's Standing Rock Indian Reservation, whom the band describes as people "fighting to protect not just water, but the dignity and voice of Native people in this country."

"I'm 100 percent sure that the pipeline will be approved by a Trump administration," Kelcy Warren, CEO of pipeline-funding company Energy Transfer Partners, said earlier this month. On Sunday, as temperatures dipped below freezing, officials blasted pipeline protesters with fire hoses, rubber bullets, and tear gas, eventually arresting 16.

In the wake of all that, Kitten Forever's post concludes: "Fight back, bite back."