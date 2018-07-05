comScore
In defense of the critic who upset the 'perpetually offended' Eagles fans

Thursday, July 5, 2018 by City Pages Readers in Music
Sure, a lot of these songs are a part of the soundtrack of our lives, but there is no way around the fact that many of them are terminally beige. Star Tribune

Reader Rod Scheuer responds to Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles at Target Field: A timeline

Judging by the comments, there were apparently a lot of perpetually offended conservative Republicans in the audience at this show.

Yes, we know: The Eagles were good and Buffett is fun. We have been notified. Get the fuck over it.

This guy is funny and there's a lot of truth in what he says. Sure, a lot of these songs are a part of the soundtrack of our lives, but there is no way around the fact that many of them are terminally beige. 

You guys sound like those old timers that are forever hooked on Elvis and think that all quality music ended in 1965. Move along please and lighten up. The guy even passed up the chance to point out that Henley also cursed us with "Dirty Laundry."

Pass the joint and vote for a Democrat already. 

