In debate over blackface, it's free speech vs. respecting history

Since when are you, or anyone else for that matter, the one who's going to tell people what to to wear, and what not to wear. And suggesting that one word that we never get to say makes it sound as though we're all just dying to say it!

Sounds pretty racist to me. I guess you'll be telling me that I'm not allowed to tan, because I'm trying to be black.

Please holster the self-rightious "I'm sticking up for a race of people who can't defend themselves" card. We're a free country, and all races, creeds, genders, and trandgenders can speak for themselves.

And shame in you for taking a personal stand in this article. Journalists, reporters, and news organizations are supposed to report, not give personal opinions.

We all know what's happening in this country, and part of the problem is an 'I don't like that, so you can't do that" attitude. I'm personally growing weary of someone always trying to change everyone to conform to their personal beliefs. History has shown that doesn't work out so well in the end.

I found more judgment, racism, and prejudice in this article than I've ever seen at a Hairball show. In fact, I've never seen so much as an argument between Hairball fans. The live videos offer a spectacular display of unity during Mr. Vox's performance telling me that it was definitely received by the majority as a tribute.

For the record, what I'm saying is "I don't like this article, so you have to change it." Please print an immediate retraction, including an apology to Hairball for infringing on their right to free speech.