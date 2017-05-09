The very morning City Pages music editor Keith Harris posed a Dragons-relevant Q -- What does "rock music" even mean anymore anyway? -- those very Dragons announced an October 16 gig at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

The mega-popular Las Vegas band will be touring in support of Evolve, their third album, due out June 23. Grouplove and K.Flay are handling opening duties. Tickets to the St. Paul show go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 19 via the venue box office and Ticketmaster, though prices were not made immediately available.

This much we do know: "Believer," the lead single off Evolve, has topped Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart for weeks.

And make no mistake: The song sucks. Lead Dragon Dan Reynolds is basically impersonating Jason Mraz impersonating a rapper; the first-pumping chorus sounds workshopped to soundtrack swirling smartphones in 30-second ad intervals.

Here's Harris, noting that the production team behind recent Britney Spears and Selena Gomez jams also assisted with the current Imagine Dragons and Linkin Park singles:

"So maybe the most interesting thing about 'rock' in 2017 is that it’s being crafted by the same people responsible for 'pop' -- except they’re doing a much worse job of it."

But hey: That's just our take. Local Dragon-heads have been treated to seven (!) Imagine Dragons concerts since the group debuted in 2012, most recently at Xcel in 2015. See if "Believer" makes a believer outta you below.