The nation’s first Somali-American legislator has a cameo in the video for “Girls Like You,” the new Cardi-abetted single that Maroon 5 released yesterday, which places her in the company of some seriously high-wattage mega-celebrities.

Want to know what other women are featured in this video? Jeez, how much time you got? The video features J-Lo, Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown, Camila Cabello, Ashley Graham, Aly Raisman, and plenty more. Basically every astonishingly famous woman who was not otherwise occupied negotiating prison reform at the White House yesterday is here.



Omar also posted a couple pics from the shoot on her Instagram. Here she is with Ellen:

And here's the full video. (Skip to 3:50 if you just want to see Omar.)

As a political trailblazer, Omar earned a spot on the national stage upon her election in 2016. But “prominent politician” means you’re kind of famous, “pop icon” puts you on a whole ‘nother level.

Maroon 5, of course, is fronted by famous TV game show judge and supermodel accessory Adam Levine. Even in these divisive times, I think we can all get behind his song’s #feminist message: “I need a girl like you, yeah yeah / Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah.”