Ignore the potentially historic incoming snow; focus on the Prince tree blooming again
Last week, Sea Salt teased its Friday opening date. Today, the Twin Cities will be kissed with 67 degree temps and sunshine. It's the goddamn 8th of April.
Yet a sense of dread pervades, thanks to the National Weather Service's warning of a winter storm set to strike Minnesota from Wednesday to Thursday. MPR meteorologist Paul Huttner is using terms like "horror movie" and "record snowfall;" one godless model projects 29 to 36 inches (!!!) of snow.
Do we deserve this comically crushing winter redux? Probably. Is it still a bummer? Absolutely.
So shift your attention to Citrus Heights, California, where Prince springs eternal... or at least for back-to-back years. Last April (weeks before another snowy gut-punch) artist Christine Stein revealed that her Prince tree suddenly began flowering, with viral results.
"It bloomed with all these flowers I had never seen before,” she told Sacramento news station KCRA. "I was like, ‘This is beautiful.’ My husband pointed out to me, ‘There’s flowers on your tree.’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t know it flowered!’"
On Sunday, those surprise flowers returned:
Not a whole lot to it, just Prince -- in painting/tree form -- blooming a majestic Afro. Nice. Spring-y. Pleasant. Warm. Life-affirming.
But back to matters unpleasant: We're about to get slammed by a frozen hammer, so enjoy the hell outta today. Of course Prince, in all his infinite and funky wisdom, saw this week's forecast coming: