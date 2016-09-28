Iggy Azalea, who headlined TCF Bank Stadium in '14, is headed to Mystic Lake Casino

2014 was a weird year, man, one that saw Iggy Azalea's hit "Fancy" propel her all the way to a headlining slot at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (51,000 capacity). Two years earlier, the objectively wack Aussie pop-rapper was at Fine Line (769 capacity).

Fast forward to Tuesday, when Mystic Lake Casino (2,100 capacity) announced that Azalea will perform December 2 at the Shakopee, Minnesota, gambling hub. The universe has a way of correcting itself. Tickets to the Mystic gig -- $49-$79 -- go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday online and at the casino's box office.

So what's new with Iggy? She was spotted this week shopping at Target (like us!), and Danny Brown sexistly dissed her on his mega-hyped new album, Atrocity Exhibition. The 26-year-old MC has spent more time in the hot gos' sections of the internet than the music-y ones, largely in part to her high-profile split from cheatin' NBA player Nick Young.

Professionally, Azalea's had a tough go of it. The Washington Post chronicles her dramatic rise (she shares a Billboard chart record with the Beatles), and how it crashed into a pit of canceled tours and innumerable haters. The release of her upcoming sophomore LP, Digital Distortion, has been repeatedly delayed; the lead single, "Team," didn't score much critical praise, but it racked up almost 75,000,000 YouTube views.

"I think I have the greatest dreams," a pre-celeb Azalea told City Pages in 2012. "We'll see how people react to that, though ..." Indeed we did.

Elsewhere on the joy spectrum, Mystic -- which this writer loves in earnest as a concert venue, one that keeps making sneaky-cool bookings like Kesha -- also announced Tuesday that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and R&B legend Smokey Robinson will perform Dec. 17. Those tickets -- $69-$109 -- go on Oct. 1.