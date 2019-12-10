If you're so smart why don't you take our decade in local music quiz, huh?

Tomorrow, as part of our year-end coverage, we’ll publish a timeline of the decade’s most notable local music stories. It'll be fun. You should read it.

But before we do that, let’s test your recall of those events, both big and small, that made up Minnesota music since January 1, 2010.

The quiz format is simple. Here are 10 things that occured over the past decade. You just have to match them to the year in which they took place. There is one event per year.

The answers are at the bottom of the page. But don’t cheat. That would be incredibly pathetic.

The Pohlad-owned Go 95.3 debuts as a modern hip-hop station.

The local supergroup Gayngs celebrates the release of its album Relayted with a two-night event at First Avenue dubbed “The Last Prom on Earth.”

The Minneapolis City Council passes a law requiring most music venues to provide patrons with free earplugs.

Lee’s Liquor Lounge closes.

Ruth Adams, accordionist for the World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band at Nye’s, dies age 79.

Y.N. Rich Kids go viral with “Hot Cheetos and Takis,” perhaps the only unequivocally good thing to happen this decade.

First Avenue closes temporarily after a portion of the ceiling collapses during a Theory of a Deadman show.

Lizzo releases her debut solo album, Lizzobangers.

The restored Palace Theatre reopens in St. Paul.

A bald eagle goes amok after Dessa sings the national anthem at the Twins opening game.

Prince is watching you and he'll know if you cheated. Star Tribune photo by David Brewster

Answers: 2016; 2010; 2014; 2019; 2011; 2012; 2015; 2013; 2017; 2018