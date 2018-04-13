Assuming this has ever has happened, this fantastical season—summer, they call it—will likely never return again. But on the off chance it does, Music in the Zoo has booked three months' worth of concerts at the Minnesota Zoo's 1,500-seat Weesner Amphitheater. Will there be Buddy Guy? Oh yes, there will be Buddy Guy.

In fact, many of the performers will be familiar to Zoophiles from previous summers. But Music in the Zoo isn’t about hot new bands. It’s about celebrating the dozen or so weeks out of the year that we don’t inhabit a frozen hellscape by singing along to “Tomorrow People” or that Michael Franti beer commercial tune.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at suemclean.com, etix.com, or by pressing the numbers 800-514-3849 on your phone in consecutive order. Prices vary wildly.

There is another legend about swarms of buzzing creatures that rise from the swamps to torment concertgoers, but surely that’s just a tale told to terrify children.

Anyway, here’s your full Music in the Zoo lineup.

June 2 - Los Lonely Boys

June 12 - Pat Benatar & Neil Geraldo

June 15-16 - Trombone Shorty

June 17 - Gomez

June 20 - Xavier Rudd

June 23 - Keb Mo

June 24 - George Thorogood

June 27 - Jonny Lang

June 28 - Buddy Guy

June 29 - Chaka Khan

July 2 - Black Violin

July 3 - Yonder Mountain String Band

July 11 - St. Paul and the Broken Bones

July 13 - Mary Chapin Carpenter

July 15 - Jayhawks

July 23 - Joe Jackson

July 25 - Guster

July 28 - Rufus Wainwright

Aug. 4 - Jerry Jeff Walker

Aug. 10 - Marc Cohn

Aug. 11-12 - the Mavericks

Aug. 13 - Son Volt

Aug. 14 - Blackberry Smoke

Aug. 19 - Okee Dokee Brothers

Aug. 25 - Michael Franti

Aug. 27 - Ziggy Marley