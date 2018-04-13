If winter ever ends, there will be Music in the Zoo again
There is a legend the elders speak of in hushed tones, of a time when a fiery ball in the sky melts the snow and people sit outside and listen to music.
Assuming this has ever has happened, this fantastical season—summer, they call it—will likely never return again. But on the off chance it does, Music in the Zoo has booked three months' worth of concerts at the Minnesota Zoo's 1,500-seat Weesner Amphitheater. Will there be Buddy Guy? Oh yes, there will be Buddy Guy.
In fact, many of the performers will be familiar to Zoophiles from previous summers. But Music in the Zoo isn’t about hot new bands. It’s about celebrating the dozen or so weeks out of the year that we don’t inhabit a frozen hellscape by singing along to “Tomorrow People” or that Michael Franti beer commercial tune.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at suemclean.com, etix.com, or by pressing the numbers 800-514-3849 on your phone in consecutive order. Prices vary wildly.
There is another legend about swarms of buzzing creatures that rise from the swamps to torment concertgoers, but surely that’s just a tale told to terrify children.
Anyway, here’s your full Music in the Zoo lineup.
June 2 - Los Lonely Boys
June 12 - Pat Benatar & Neil Geraldo
June 15-16 - Trombone Shorty
June 17 - Gomez
June 20 - Xavier Rudd
June 23 - Keb Mo
June 24 - George Thorogood
June 27 - Jonny Lang
June 28 - Buddy Guy
June 29 - Chaka Khan
July 2 - Black Violin
July 3 - Yonder Mountain String Band
July 11 - St. Paul and the Broken Bones
July 13 - Mary Chapin Carpenter
July 15 - Jayhawks
July 23 - Joe Jackson
July 25 - Guster
July 28 - Rufus Wainwright
Aug. 4 - Jerry Jeff Walker
Aug. 10 - Marc Cohn
Aug. 11-12 - the Mavericks
Aug. 13 - Son Volt
Aug. 14 - Blackberry Smoke
Aug. 19 - Okee Dokee Brothers
Aug. 25 - Michael Franti
Aug. 27 - Ziggy Marley
