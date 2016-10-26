If the 2016-17 Minnesota Timberwolves had walk-up music ...

The Wolves have not made the playoffs since 2004, the longest current drought in the NBA. But this year might be different.

With Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine, Ricky Rubio, and Kris Dunn, the Wolves have a crop of legitimate, young talent with some statistical history to inspire hope. Still, it’ll be hard to take them seriously until wins begin piling up, something new coach Tom Thibodeau is eager to realize.

In the meantime, for that casual fan who may not recognize the Kevin Garnett-less squad, below is a musical comparison for every player on the roster, complete with highly scientific explanations for each pick. Think of it as a hoops version of baseball's walk-up music that doubles as a scouting report. May this both entertain and inform.

Karl-Anthony Towns -- "Angels" by Chance the Rapper

KAT is a big deal. Entering just his second year as a pro, he's already making splashes in commercials, video games, and hanging out with cool jocks like Cris Carter, Michael Phelps, and Marshawn Lynch. Chance the Rapper is getting featured play on Kanye’s new album, while inviting folks like Yeezy, Weezy, and T-Pain to join him on his own latest effort, May's Coloring Book.

On top of all that, KAT is absurdly young, versatile, talented, and has a fantastic personality. The 20-year-old phenom can shoot, pass, handle the ball, run the floor, play rim-protecting defense, and make it all look fun. Chance, 23, can rap, produce, and has a great sense of how to make an album feel complete. And they’re both relatively new to the big-time stage. The two of them should do a music video together.

Andrew Wiggins -- "Star" by Gary Clark Jr.

An Andrew Wiggins dunk is a Gary Clark Jr. guitar solo. Wiggins and Clark Jr. are lifelong prodigies, they're both fairly new to national audiences, and still have lots to prove. They've each put out gems, but many see them as beacons of untapped potential.

Clark Jr. is a machine in concert, though his first two albums -- especially 2008's Worry No More -- left fans and critics wanting more. Wiggins has a Rookie of the Year award to his name, and averaged more than 20 points per game last year, but his play can be elevated. An improved jumpshot and ball handling ability could allow Wiggins to make that leap.

Ricky Rubio -- “29 #Strafford Apts” by Bon Iver

Ricky Rubio and Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon are undeniable talents. Ricky is a pass-first point guard who is a spectacle to watch on offense and defense. When the ball is in his hands, good things almost always happen. Justin Vernon’s sound, ever evolving, has a consistent beauty that's impossible to deny.

Still, there will always be groups of people that can’t get fully behind these two. Ricky for his inability to score at a consistent clip, and Vernon for his increasingly challenging, experimental pushes away from his folky beginnings, especially on last month's 22, A Million. However, both are local treasures to those who love them, and that isn’t going away.

Zach LaVine -- "Maybe" by Teyana Taylor

Like Teyana Taylor, Zach LaVine made a name for himself at a flashy, high-profile venue. LaVine introduced himself to the world by dominating the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest the past two years. Taylor made her mark at the 2015 VMAs, and has since built on that fame quite well. LaVine has All-Star potential, and Taylor has a chance to be pop’s next big star.

Gorgui Dieng -- "Inside Out" by Spoon

Gorgui is Spoon because he’s been rock-steady for the Wolves since debuting in 2013. His output isn’t perfect, but there really isn’t a blemish anywhere. And the best part: Dieng's stat line and Spoon's discography keep improving. Dieng and Karl-Anthony Towns give the Wolves two exciting big-man prospect.

Shabazz Muhammad -- "Acetate" by METZ

Madness ensues anytime Shabazz Muhammad is on the floor, because Shabazz Muhammad is a fearless player. In a lot of ways, Bazz’s style of play is extremely punk rock. Yes, he can play the pretty stuff (i.e hitting the corner 3), but he’s mostly a banger inside, forcing his way to buckets by jump-shoving past defenders. If he misses, he grinds and gets back at the rim for the offensive rebound. He’s pure grit, just like the relentless noise-rockers from Canada known as METZ.

Kris Dunn -- “Definition of a Rap Flow” by A-F-R-O

Rookie guard Kris Dunn has yet to play a single NBA game, but his do-it-all skillset is already recieving plenty of praise. Several reports surfaced on draft night about teams trying to woo the Wolves into trading Dunn away immediately after acquiring him. A-F-R-O is full of promise, too, but the 18-year-old L.A. rapper doesn’t have a debut album to his name. Right now, with their respective tiny sample sizes, both of these guys are defined by hype.

Nemanja Bjelica -- "Let it Happen" by Tame Impala

Tame Impala and Nemanja Bjelica each apply an uncanny level of beauty to their professional crafts. Tame with their melodies and instrumentation, Belly with his jumper and ability to lead an offense smoothly. Bjelica’s biggest problem from his rookie season was his hesitation to shoot the ball. He came over from Serbia in 2015 with potential to be a big-time three-point shooter. This year, he needs to just shoot the ball. He needs to, ahem, LET IT HAPPEN.

Brandon Rush -- “Polly Come Home” by Robert Plant

Both Robert Plant and Brandon Rush have enjoyed storied, impressive careers. They've also likely seen their best days pass them. Still, each discovered ways to use their age and wisdom to their advantage. By less tangible measures, they’re both better than they ever were in their primes.

Rush got his ring with Golden State two years ago, and will now receive more minutes in a low-pressure situation in Minnesota. Plant may be done with Led Zeppelin, but the newfound tenderness to his voice, plus pairing up with Allison Krauss and others, provides him low-stakes platforms to show off his greatness.

Cole Aldrich/Tyus Jones -- “Always Coming Back Home to You/Say Shh” by Atmosphere

There are several artists and songs that would make sense for either of these Minnesota natives, but this is the best fit.

Jordan Hill -- "Let You Know" Freeway

Both Jordan Hill and Freeway have established solid careers, despite not living up to expectations. In the early 2000s, Freeway was collaborating with Kanye West, Beanie Sigel, and Jay-Z, but his solo albums never lived up to the hype. Still, 2003's Philadelphia Freeway remains a popular nostalgia choice, and he’s made a decent career out of rapping. Hill was a lottery pick in the mid-2000s because of his rebounding ability and post game, but those abilities never fully translated to the pro game. At the same time, this will be his eighth year on an NBA roster -- no small feat.

Adreian Payne -- "Yakety Sax"

We wish things were going better for the fourth-year pro out of Michigan State. However, this song pretty well sums up his career thus far. Whether it’s a random contested jumper, a missed block attempt, or an aimless jump at an invisible rebound, "Yacket Sax" is tragically perfect when applied to Payne.