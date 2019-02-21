According to the post, Icehouse decided to no longer do business with the person booking its shows last spring upon learning “people were feeling discriminated against, threatened, sexually harassed and/or pressured.”

The post then apologized for permitting that same person to perform at Icehouse recently. “Going forward, we will not be booking that person for any future shows,” the post continues.

The code that Icehouse posted was provided by the We Have Voice collective, an organization of female and non-binary jazz and experimental musicians that formed in 2017 to address issues of harassment and abuse in their industry.



“What we’re trying to do is change the cultural mind-set so that people know what to do when they suspect or see abuse,” María Grand, a member of the collective, told the New York Times in 2018.

The collective sets out to reinforce the idea that spaces like music venues are also workplaces, and the performers deserve as much protection as anyone else doing a job. The code’s stated purpose is “To create safe(r) spaces in the performing arts” and defines “sexual harassment,” “workplace,” and “consent” in the context of the music world.