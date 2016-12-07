I snubbed Kid Rock once and it still feels amazing

"I snubbed Kid Rock once. True story. I was in Vegas, and suddenly noticed he was standing three feet away from me. Not being used to random pseudo-celebrity sightings, I exclaimed, 'Whoa, it's Kid Rock!'

"He turned to me and asked, 'Do you want a photo?'

"And I scoffed, said no, and walked away.

I'm even more proud of that moment right now than I was at the time."

Similarly, reader Jane Steinworth Schultz has no time for the Kid. She writes:

"No lie, I was standing at a bar at an event in Nashville after the [Country Music Awards] about 8 years ago. Kid Rock walked up to me and asked if he could buy me a drink.

"I proceeded to roll my eyes and said, 'It's an open bar!'

"I then walked away with my free drink in hand which I had already ordered."