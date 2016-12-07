I snubbed Kid Rock once and it still feels amazing
Reader John Funk responds to "Kid Rock shirt calls Minnesota 'Dumbfuckistan' for not voting for Trump."
"I snubbed Kid Rock once. True story. I was in Vegas, and suddenly noticed he was standing three feet away from me. Not being used to random pseudo-celebrity sightings, I exclaimed, 'Whoa, it's Kid Rock!'
"He turned to me and asked, 'Do you want a photo?'
"And I scoffed, said no, and walked away.
I'm even more proud of that moment right now than I was at the time."
Similarly, reader Jane Steinworth Schultz has no time for the Kid. She writes:
"No lie, I was standing at a bar at an event in Nashville after the [Country Music Awards] about 8 years ago. Kid Rock walked up to me and asked if he could buy me a drink.
"I proceeded to roll my eyes and said, 'It's an open bar!'
"I then walked away with my free drink in hand which I had already ordered."
