Husband of Ely, MN’s Jessica Biel to perform at Super Bowl

For months, we people of the Bold North have been speculating about how the league would celebrate our unique character. The nod to Biel, who tops IMDB’s list of “Most Popular People Born in Ely/ Minnesota /USA,” is a nice touch.

True, Biel’s family moved to a lesser state when she was young, but once a Minnesotan, always a Minnesotan. Also, she bought a Valentine’s Day card from a store on Nicollet as recently as 2014.

Though he’s known for dating non-Minnesotan stars such as Britney Spears and Cameron Diaz before he was lucky enough to wed an Iron Range gal, Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake isn’t just celebrity arm candy. He has an acting career (yes, that was him providing the voice of Boo Boo in the 2010 film Yogi Bear), and anyone who's performed with both Jimmy Fallon and the Black Eyed Peas clearly must have some singing talent -- or at least a great agent.

But Minnesotans will probably remember Timberlake best as a member of 'N Sync, the turn-of-the-millennium boy band whose 1999 autograph-signing at the Mall of America was cut short when some anti-poptimist bushwhacker dropped a water balloon on the crowd.

The Super Bowl will happen at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4 and it seems like there’s nothing any of us can do about it. No word yet as to whether Hologram Prince has been confirmed to perform with Timberlake.