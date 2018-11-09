How was the 2016 Sigur Rós show at the Orpheum, acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker?

Whitaker, of course, is the guy that dipshit president of yours just chose to replace ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who’d done all the racism he could but still couldn’t quite satisfy his petulant boss. Whitaker’s chief qualification for the post (some people, some very smart people, are saying “sole qualification”) is that he dislikes the special counsel’s investigation as much as Trump does himself.

And yeah, all that is important in its own way, I guess. But get this: In April 2016, Whitaker tweeted some concert info.

Sigur Rós?

Not to judge based on appearances, but does this look like a guy who digs ethereal Icelandic post-rock?

Twitter

There are no further references to the band on Whitaker’s timeline, which is almost exclusively dedicated to celebrations of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Team USA hockey, though at least one retweet suggests he supports Chuck Grassley’s bizarre ongoing crusade against the History Channel for airing insufficiently historical programming.

Still, this tweet raises the important question of whether Whitaker himself attended the Minneapolis show he references (which we thought was pretty amazing, by the way). We don't have a lot to go on, true. And for all we know, he could be one of those guys who clicks “going” on every Facebook event invite and then you’re like “Oh, cool, I’ll see Matt at Ashley’s going-away happy hour next week” but he never, ever shows up. (That’s just the sort of character flaw that Senate hearings for cabinet appointments are meant to make public.)

Still, Whitaker could have easily driven straight up 35 from Iowa, where he lived in 2016, and caught the Orpheum concert. And if so, it’d be the biggest story of its kind since Robert Bork was spotted in the pit at a 1987 Halo of Flies show.

Determined to get to the bottom of this, we reached out to Whitaker in the most journalismy manner we could, using the popular Nazi-enabling social media site Twitter.

so, how was the show? — City Pages Music (@citypagesmusic) November 8, 2018

His response? At first, silence.

And then, at some point in the evening, Whitaker made his Twitter account private. This seems like a very cool and not at all shady action for a high-ranking government official to take.

Clearly, he is afraid of City Pages Music.

Now I know what you're thinking: Surely a man who’s, uh, bold enough to say that Marbury vs. Madison was wrongly decided isn’t afraid to let us know if he indulged in an immersive evening of avant-garde soundscapes.

And yet.

Whitaker has yet to respond to our tweet, though I’m pretty sure legally he has to, right? At the very least, the American people deserve to know whether he thinks the later stuff after Kjartan Sveinsson left the group lives up to their earlier classics.

Does his silence on this matter mean he’s hiding something? Well, yeah, duh, I’m sure the guy Donald Trump handpicked to run the Justice Department is hiding all sorts of things.

So we can’t say for certain that Matt Whitaker saw Sigur Rós at the Orpheum. But we can’t say for certain that he didn’t see Sigur Rós at the Orpheum either. Only one person can clear this up. And he’s been suspiciously reticent about the matter.

Minnesota deserves an answer, Matt Whitaker. America deserves an answer.