Record Store Day had already been postponed from April 18 to June 20 when the governor issued a state of emergency shutting down many places of public business. While record stores are not directed to shut down under the state order, most have determined it’s in the public good to close their doors temporarily.

But if you’re financially able, you can still support your local record shop and give them the boost they need to get through this. You can arrange for curbside pickup at some, an even safer option is to shop online for physical media—many have special delivery deals.

Here’s what’s up at your local record store. If we’ve left anyone off or things have changed, let us know.

Agharta

“Closed until this blows over,” but pick ups and free shipping still available.

Barely Brothers

Open 10-6 through Friday, then closed till further notice. “BUT, I will be here 10-6 weekdays," co-owner Mike Elias writes on Facebook. "The door will be locked. I'll be inside doing inventory and alphabetizing. I'll gladly take phone orders or set up private times for buys. Heck, I'll deliver records to your home within a certain radius. US mail is an option too as is curbside pick-up. I'd even walk your dog and go to the grocery store for you if you need help. I'm not babysitting or doing your yard work though.”

Cheapo

“We hope to reopen in a couple of weeks, but that will depend on the situation with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). We will post more information as known.”

Dead Media

Closed until April 1. Selling records online at Discogs and will ship via media mail. Offering a gift card special: Buy a card of $50 or more and get an extra $25 value; buy a card of $100 or more and get an extra $50. Email [email protected] for details.

Down in the Valley

Open for curbside pickup. Orders available online as well.

Eclipse

Closed until further notice.

Electric Fetus

Closed “for the foreseeable future.” Offering free shipping on any purchase of $19.99 or more for domestic orders made at electricfetus.com, and an extra $10 for every $50 in gift cards.

Extreme Noise

Closed, with plans to reopen on Wednesday, Apr. 1, the store’s 26th anniversary. “We will celebrate with markdowns and a sale upon our return if things calm down by then.”

Fifth Element

Closed until April 1. Orders available online.

Hymie's

Open from 11-5 Thursday, 11-6 Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 on Sunday. Listening stations and public restroom closed.

Know Name Records

“WE ARE OPEN AND WE WILL BE OPEN UNTIL THERE ARE NO MORE RECORDS LEFT TO SELL!!!!”

Mill City Sound

Closed, with plans to reopen on March 28.

Rock Paper Scissors

The store, which has just relocated, is delaying its grand reopening. Records can be bought from its Discogs account, and delivery is free for customers within five miles for orders over $30. Curbside pickup by arrangment.

SolSta

Still open 11- 5. Free shipping on online purchase of $50 or more with the code VINYL DISTANCING.