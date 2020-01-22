Hopewell Music raises $50K in six days to keep school open

Hopewell Music, the only full-service music school in north Minneapolis, announced on Thursday that it needed to raise $50,000 immediately to continue operating. The nonprofit had discovered what its fundraising page referred to as “several unsustainable and negligent management practices” conducted by its previous leadership.

The response was overwhelming, and by this morning, more than 300 supporters had donated over $55,000 to the program. The donation page is still up and running here if you'd like to help them get to 400 and $60,000.

In addition to its educational programs, Hopewell puts on 20 community concerts and events each year. The majority of its students receive some form of scholarship, and the program employs 16 staff and faculty members.