Holy crap, the bald eagle at the Twins game went after the Mariners pitcher! [VIDEO]

...would have been a more appropriate opening line for Dessa's rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at the Minnesota Twins' home opener. Prior to taking the field, the local singer-songwriter gave a lot of thought to what it means to perform the anthem in these interesting times.

As it turns out, many people will remember her performance, or at least the way it ended. As we learned from Dessa, her song was more of a duet, with a silent-but-majestic part played by one Challenger the Bald Eagle.

Challenger comes advertised as the "first Bald Eagle in U.S. history trained to free-fly into major sports stadiums, arenas, and ballrooms during the National Anthem!" If you ask Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton, we're still looking for the first Bald Eagle capable of doing that and not using one of the players as a landing perch.

For his part, Paxton played this pretty coolly, perhaps figuring the less he moved, the less likely this feathered America-loving dinosaur would rip the tendons from his non-throwing shoulder.

We don't think that's how they drew it up in rehearsals...���������� pic.twitter.com/aW8IGaNCVy — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 5, 2018

Eagle at Twins opener attempts to abduct Mariners pitcher James Paxton pic.twitter.com/pzswZ7HPZu — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 5, 2018

The Twins gave up a couple in the first half of the first inning, and, as Paxton prepares to take the mound, trail 2-0, with a commanding 1-0 lead on bird of prey attacks.