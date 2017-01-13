City Pages

Hold your hate for Billy Joel; his fans are good for downtown business

Friday, January 13, 2017 by City Pages Readers in Music
Billy Joel may not have the music fashionista seal of approval, but the dad bods and mom jeans he brings downtown are better for business than Vikings games. And they tend to be very nice people. Wikimedia

Reader Bryce Otter Larson responds to Target Field concert reveal: Dammit, it's just Billy Joel again:

You know who brings the best business to those of us who work downtown? Dad bods and mom jeans. And they are usually pretty awesome.

So save your hate. As someone who is not into that music, I will say that Luke Bryan and Paul McCartney's shows did more for us than any First Avenue shows or other downtown activities, Vikings games included. 

 

