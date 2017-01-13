Hold your hate for Billy Joel; his fans are good for downtown business
Reader Bryce Otter Larson responds to Target Field concert reveal: Dammit, it's just Billy Joel again:
You know who brings the best business to those of us who work downtown? Dad bods and mom jeans. And they are usually pretty awesome.
So save your hate. As someone who is not into that music, I will say that Luke Bryan and Paul McCartney's shows did more for us than any First Avenue shows or other downtown activities, Vikings games included.
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content